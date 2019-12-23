Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Orlando:
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional)
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)
Best Music Direction (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Set Design (Non-Professional)
Best Set Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best World Premiere Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Sterling Lovett - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%
Kim Ball - MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 11%
Sara Catherine Barnes - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Winter Haven 7%
Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 21%
Rob Winn Anderson & Daniel Hunalp - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 15%
Tyler Beauregard - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 10%
AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 18%
Matt Carl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 12%
Tamara Marke-Lares - INTO THE WOODS - Athens Theatre 10%
Dan Jones - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 13%
Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
AJ Garcia - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 9%
Steve MacKinnon - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 10%
Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%
Dominic Del Brocco - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts 10%
Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%
Nick DeGruccio - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%
Rob Winn Anderson - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 9%
Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 22%
Kit Cleto - THE MIKADO - Central Florida Vocal Arts 20%
Robin Olsen - A DOLL’S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%
Beth Marshall - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 18%
Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 13%
Roberta Emerson - STOP KISS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 11%
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%
MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 7%
SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 7%
Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%
Yan Diaz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 9%
Christopher Robinson - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%
Dan Domenech - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%
Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 10%
Tyler Beauregard - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 7%
Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF 22%
Joshua Hernandez - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
Ray Palen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 18%
Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 14%
Aidan Bangsund - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 12%
Matthew Gray - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 11%
Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 20%
Grace Gustino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 10%
Cami Miller - SISTER ACT - Osceola Arts 9%
Yael Reich - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%
Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 9%
Becca Southworth - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Athens Theatre 8%
Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 24%
Ashleigh Ann Gardner - A DOLL’S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%
Amy Livingston - #GODHATESYOU - Theatre UCF 17%
Laura Mansoori - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 14%
Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 11%
Whitney Morse - A DOLL’S HOUSE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 11%
Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%
Bert Scott - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%
George Jackson - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 8%
Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 11%
John R. Mason III - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%
Victor Martinez - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%
Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 17%
Robby Stamper - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 15%
Josh Ceballos - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 13%
SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 9%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 8%
MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%
BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%
RAGTIME - Garden Theater 10%
NEXT TO NORMAL - CFCArts 22%
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
SWEAT - Theatre UCF 15%
RAGTIME - Garden Theater 19%
HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 16%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 15%
Cliff price - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 17%
Tori Oakes - INTO THE WOODS - Athens Theatre 13%
Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse 13%
Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 13%
Chris McKinney - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 12%
Joe Klug - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 11%
Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 24%
Trevor Peters - NEXT TO NORMAL - Riverside Theatre 14%
Anthony Narciso - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 11%
Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%
Rodrigo Ignacio Cruz - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%
Aiden Bangsung - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 7%
Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 38%
Freddy Ruiz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 33%
John Hamilton Rice - GLORIA - Mad Cow Theatre 8%
Cami Miller - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 12%
Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
Aimee Aballo - HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 7%
Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 26%
Jolie Hart - SHAKESPEARE'S TERMINATOR THE SECOND - Orlando Fringe 2019 14%
Allison Piehl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 13%
SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019 14%
AS YOU LIKE IT:A MUSICAL - Stage 13%
GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Orlando Shakes 13%
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional)
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)
Best Music Direction (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Set Design (Non-Professional)
Best Set Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best World Premiere Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.