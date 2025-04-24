ESCAPE FROM PLANET EARTH Comes to The Orlando Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orlando Fringe Festival has announced the world debut of Escape From Planet Earth, a sharp-witted and uproarious political satire written by Melanie Bailey. Returning for her third time to the Fringe, Bailey is known for her award-winning works, including Historical Hotties (2024 Patron's Pick) and Spirit of the Fringe Award (2023). Escape From Planet Earth explores one of the most common and relatable sentiments of our time: "I don't want to live on this planet anymore."

This timely satire takes audiences on a journey to meet colorful, often absurd characters—including God herself, a wandering Canadian goose, and Reginald Chompington the 86th, a half-alligator, half-man Republican State Senator from Brevard County. Reginald has recently opened Chompington's Alligator Farm and Orphanarium for all of those women who wanted a pesky choice in the last election. In the show, the performers wrestle with the inability to escape this maddening world while pondering what really makes Earth so intolerable.

Starring a powerhouse ensemble cast, Escape From Planet Earth features:

Hunter Rodgers, recipient of the 2022 Watermark Splash Award for LGBT Performer, Orlando Fringe, 2024 “It's Alive” and 2023 “Swampily Ever After”, “Ty” in Sorrid Lives

Shelby Mae Randle, OIF nominee for best supporting actress in a RomCom (Stella in The Line Between), and Orlando Sentinel 2023 nominee for best lead in a comedy (Diwata in Speech & Debate)

Joanna Rannelli, 2024 Best Solo Show Award-winner for Bangs, Bobs, and Banter and Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep

Melanie Bailey, Orlando Fringe, 2024 “Historical Hotties”, 2023 “Lets Get Weird: Story Hour, Upright Citizens Brigade

Melissa Claridy- Director

Natasha Junkmier- Stage Manager

A central theme of the show revolves around the exploration of escape, or more precisely, the realization that escaping Planet Earth might not be as easy as it seems. Enter The Church of Fringe, a playful and subversive fundraising performance art experience inspired by the cult-like following of the Fringe Festival.

With arts funding cuts imposed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2024, The Church of Fringe seeks to raise vital funds for the festival while celebrating the bizarre and the eccentric. The Church, led by a group of quirky “High Priestesses,” offers an interactive experience for attendees to join the cult of Fringe. Patrons can participate in rituals such as the “Fringezilla's Prayer,” learn the secret hand signal, and face a series of quirky tests from the cult's eccentric leaders—including a pair of clown sisters and the infamous Captain Havoc, accompanied by the Big Titty Bog Witch.

Each test requires a minimum $10 donation, with proceeds benefiting the festival and performers, in keeping with the Fringe's core principles. The more tests patrons complete, the more deeply they dive into the cult, with opportunities to join exclusive future mini-shows, including a Communion Ceremony featuring cheese curds and beer. Those who complete all four tests will be invited to the ultimate “ascension” ceremony at the festival's closing day, officially becoming ordained ministers of the Church of Fringe.

Catch Escape From Planet Earth at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater in the Brown Venue. The show runs at various times throughout the festival from May 17–25, 2025. The Church of Fringe can be found in the Orlando Shakes courtyard directly following all Escape From Planet Earth shows as well as random times on the Orlando Fringe Lawn.

Comments