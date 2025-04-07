EPIPHANY: THE ART OF SUDDEN INSPIRATION! On View At Osceola Arts In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Osceola Arts will present "Epiphany: The Art of Sudden Inspiration!", a solo exhibition by acclaimed abstract expressionist Diane Stapleton. The exhibition runs from April 22 through June 27, 2025, showcasing Stapleton's dynamic and thought-provoking works that reflect the spontaneity of inspiration and artistic intuition.

An art reception will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 2 PM to 5 PM at Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744. This event offers art lovers a chance to meet the artist, experience her mesmerizing abstract works, and discover the inspiration behind her creative process.

About the Artist

Diane Stapleton is an Orlando-based abstract expressionist painter whose artistic journey has been shaped by a life of global travel. Originally from Colorado, her childhood experiences took her across France, Pakistan, and the Mediterranean coast, embedding a diverse cultural perspective into her work. Stapleton earned her MFA in Design for Theatre in New York City, leading to a career in Off-Broadway, film, TV, and themed attractions. Her creative influence extended to the world tour of Phantom of the Opera, Universal Studios Florida attractions, and Nickelodeon Studios Florida productions.

Stapleton's work has been widely exhibited in Central Florida's leading galleries, including the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda, the 5th Avenue Gallery in Melbourne, and SOBO Gallery in Winter Garden. Her painting Road Work Series #12 received an Honorable Mention at the Women in the Arts Exhibition, while her piece Edgeof_?_#3 earned First Place in Mixed Media at the Annual Top Choice Exhibit. Currently, she is featured in “Origins: The Science of Abstract Art” at the Orlando Science Center.

Beyond her exhibitions, Stapleton is committed to public art initiatives and serves as a painting instructor at Crealdé School of Art in Winter Park. Her involvement with the Art in Public Places initiative at Osceola Arts further underscores her dedication to community engagement.

