Dr. Phillips Center Reschedules Tonight's Performance Of HAMILTON To November 16

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tonight's Wednesday, November 9 performance of Hamilton has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 16, at 2 p.m. ET due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Due to an expected high call volume, ticket holders with questions or concerns are encouraged to fill out this form. A box office representative will reach out within 24 hours.

Guests who have sold or transferred their tickets are encouraged to contact the buyer with these updates.

The remaining performances of Hamilton scheduled through November 20 at the Walt Disney Theater are expected to go on as scheduled. Visit drphillipscenter.org/weather for additional updates.

