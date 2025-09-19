Desiree Montes Will Perform SOUNDS OF DESIREE: REPRISIN’ AND MANIFESTIN’ at Winter Park Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Desiree Montes will headline the Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series with her new show Sounds of Desiree: Reprisin’ and Manifestin’ October 15–16, 2025.

The evening will feature reprises of her award-winning roles, including Mrs. Lovett, Aida, Hélène Bezukhova, The Witch, and Billie Holiday, while also sharing her vision for future characters. Virtual access will be available October 31–November 3.

Montes will revisit some of her most noteworthy roles, including Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Aida in Aida, Hélène Bezukhova in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, The Witch in Into the Woods, and her acclaimed portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. Alongside these performances, she will share the characters she hopes to explore in the future, blending artistry with aspiration in this one-of-a-kind cabaret evening.

A proud member of Actors’ Equity Association, Montes is a versatile artist with credits as a singer, actress, dancer, puppeteer, voice-over artist, director, choreographer, intimacy director, audition coach, and arts educator. She has been part of the corporate theme park entertainment industry for more than 15 years, performing as Mabel in The Blues Brothers Show and as Celestina Warbeck in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, as well as Coral/Peach in Finding Nemo: The Musical and a featured vocalist in Joyful! A Celebration of the Holidays at Walt Disney World.

Her theatre credits include Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody, Sarah in Ragtime, Daniela in In the Heights, Aida in Aida, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Hélène Bezukhova in Great Comet, and Billie Holiday in six regional productions of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Flying Lessons at the 2019 New York Musical Festival and recently received the Orlando Sentinel’s 2024 Critics’ Pick: Special Recognition award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday.

“This is a cabaret not to be missed! Desiree is one of the most accomplished and engaging performers in the region. Get your tickets early—this one will sell out quickly!” said Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are $23 for reserved seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performances. Advance reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or by visiting winterparkplayhouse.org.

The cabaret will also be filmed and available virtually from October 31 through November 3, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 p.m. on October 31 and will remain active for three days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by phone.