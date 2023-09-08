Creative Loafing Will Celebrate The Tampa Bay Area's Best At Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

The event is set for September 27.

Sep. 08, 2023

For the 34th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals cast their vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Voting has closed and the top three finalists in each category will be contacted by end of the day on Friday, Sept. 15, with an exclusive discount code to join Creative Loafing at Best of the Bay Party on Sept. 27 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Event Center. 
 

Nominations were gathered during the open nomination period in June where more than 75,000 nominations were submitted. During nominations, any nominee could be written in, and the top 10 nominees moved onto the final voting phase. Voting took place in August with voting limited to one vote per person per day, and saw more than 750,000 votes cast. Categories are broken up into: Arts, Beauty & Wellness, Drink, Entertainment, Food, Goods, People, Places, and Services. 

In addition to the reader’s picks, Creative Loafing staffers and contributors have submitted their own unique critic’s pick winners which will also be revealed at the party and in the Best of the Bay edition.

The winners will be announced in the annual Best of the Bay Issue, which will be released at the party. A complete winners list will be available in the digital and physical issue of CL, as well as online at cltampa.com

The annual Best of the Bay Party on Sept. 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Event Center is open to the public. The BOTB Party is a cocktail-style event featuring food and drink sampling, entertainment, photo opportunities, and more. VIP Admission, General Admission Plus, and General Admission tickets are on sale now at Click Here with a savings of up to $20 with Advance Pricing.

For more information on how nominations and voting worked, visit vote.cltampa.com

For more information on Best of the Bay 2023, including a complete list of dates to save, frequently asked questions, and more, visit botbtampabay.com




