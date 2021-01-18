Christopher Shinn's DYING CITY Is Now Open At The Ensemble Company

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Two actors.

Three roles.

Christopher Shinn's uneasy play asks what happens when people and events apparently thousands of miles away affect the heart and soul of a city. Sparse, cruel, and transfixing, Dying City is a crisp dissection of the impact on society of the war in Iraq. Craig is a Harvard graduate student, who gives up his dissertation on Faulkner for military service. The play sways between the past, on Craig's last night at home with his wife Kelly before he goes to fight in Iraq, and the present, when the widowed Kelly receives a visit from his twin brother Peter. Kelly is a therapist and Peter, an actor who has just walked out on the second half of his play, wants to talk about their mutual loss. Dying City slowly exposes the tensions strung between these relationships, pierced and overshadowed by the enormities of the war in Iraq and 9/11.

"Shinn is able to take the political and humanize it-transforming the stuff of daily news stories into a devastating statement on the unforeseen and often hidden consequences of war." - The Associated Press.

The Ensemble Company production stars Ryan Christopherson as Craig/Peter and Megan Kueter as Kelly. Both performers are making their Ensemble Company debut. Dying City is directed by producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid.

DYING CITY runs January 15th through 25th, 2021 at Penguin Point Productions' venue, located in the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd in Oviedo. Performances are at 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:00pm. The January 25th performance is a special industry night performance beginning at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60 and up) and $16 for Students (with I.D.) and may be purchased at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

A NOTE ABOUT COVID-19: Penguin Point Productions has been re-opening in phases, following guidance from the City of Oviedo, the State of Florida, and the Centers for Disease Control. The safety of staff, students, artists, and guests is taken very seriously.

In addition to the usual high standards of cleanliness, the entire facility is being sanitized multiple times daily utilizing a peroxide fogger.

Until further notice, everyone entering Penguin Point will have their temperature recorded using an infrared touchless thermometer. Anyone registering a temperature of 100F or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Audience size is currently limited to 33% overall capacity--therefore The Ensemble Company is currently capping seating for performances at 50 patrons. Additionally, audience members are expected to wear masks. Penguin Point will have these available for sale should you forget yours at home.