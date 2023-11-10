Central Florida Community Arts to Present Diverse Showcase Celebrating Artistry and Inclusivity

Central Florida Community Arts will present a trio of exciting shows that feature the organization's artistry and inclusivity, all before the holiday season. The performances will feature the talents of the UpBeat! Theatre Troupe, the Narrators, and a number of Academy students all of whom are part of CFCArts School of Health & Arts.



Dedicated to creating an impactful, holistic approach to well-being, the School of Health & Arts incorporates the arts as a vital component for a better quality of life. Programs include UpBeat!, Narrators, Arts Access workshops and camps for underresourced communities, Arts in Action experiences for older adults, Musical Minds singalong choir for adults with Alzheimer's and dementia, board-certified Music Therapy, and the Arts & Health Collective of local resources.



The UpBeat! Troupe Roars with Into the Wild



Kicking off the trio of shows will be a vibrantly good time with UpBeat!, which provides an artistic platform for youth, teen, and adult exceptional learners and neurodivergent performers.



"Into the Wild will include stories and songs about animals from all over the world, both real and fictional, throughout history,” UpBeat show director Wiliam Tayek says. “This mixed media showcase will allow all students to shine through singing, dancing, and acting in short films and live performances!



"Into the Wild is a culmination of months of work featuring 40 performers ages 9-45 and a team of nine that includes teaching artists, music therapists, and video editors. While UpBeat! is a performing arts program, our overarching purpose is to elevate and advocate for our community with varying abilities by providing a platform to showcase their incredible talents and potential."



"UpBeat! will impress you and inspire you, just as they captivate the team and me on a weekly basis," said Tayek. Enjoy a thrilling time at the CFCArts Black Box Theatre on November 11 at 5 p.m. and November 12 at 3 p.m.



Academy Students Shine in Cabaret Studio: A Showcase Performance



The fun continues with a performance by our Academy students who've been working hard with Teaching Artist Jill Dautenburg in preparation for this exciting performance of Cabaret Studio: A Showcase Performance. The show will feature cabaret-style performances using song and storytelling while engaging with their fellow musicians and audience members. The CFCArts Academy offers performing arts classes at an affordable cost to artists of all ages and experience levels. Don't miss the show at the Renaissance Theatre on November 16 at 7 p.m.



Dautenburg reflects, "The Fall 2023 Cabaret has been a rewarding experience from the very beginning. This is the largest group we have had so far. Each Cabaret group has its own personality as a team of individuals from different musical places, experiences, and goals come together on Wednesday evenings to sing".



Narrators Bring Artistic Comedy to Life with You'll Never Guess What Happened at the Museum



If two performances weren’t enough to showcase the local, creative community, CFCArts has one more in the lineup that’s sure to tickle your funny bone. The Narrators are excited to collaborate with the Arts & History Museums - Maitland for an original project entitled You'll Never Guess What Happened at the Museum.



Narrators are an enthusiastic group of older adults (55+) who have a desire and a mission to give back to the community by performing and having a lot of fun doing it. Their upcoming theatrical performance will feature original monologues and vignettes inspired by the artwork of André Smith and a few comedic museum-themed scenes.



"What a joy it has been collaborating with Art & History Museums - Maitland, who have been supporting us since we were first inspired to do an art-themed show," said show director Christine Hicks. "The works of museum founder J. André Smith have been a true inspiration, and it has been a gift to be able to honor them through our performance."



Hicks quotes the playwright Luigi Jannuzzi and explains that "one of the objects of the show is to raise awareness of art through the use of comedy." The show will be performed on November 19 at 3 and 6 p.m. Admission to the museums is included with Narrators tickets.



Don't miss out on these exciting shows featuring the incredible members of the CFCArts School of Health & Arts!



Into The Wild

Dates: November 11 @ 5 p.m. and November 12 @ 3 p.m.

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theatre

250 SouthWest Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Tickets: Tickets start at $10. Children under 3 are FREE.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.



Cabaret Studio: A Showcase Performance

Date: November 16 @ 7 p.m.

Location: The Renaissance Theatre

415 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Tickets: Starting at $15.

More information is available at Click Here.



You’ll Never Guess What Happened at the Museum

Date: November 19 @ 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Location: Arts & History Museums - Maitland

231 West Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

Tickets: Starting at $12. Children under 3 are FREE.

More information is available at Click Here.

