Central Florida Community Arts Presents SYMPHONIC BROADWAY

Central Florida Community Arts is proud to present Symphonic Broadway, performed by the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are on sale now for performances at Calvary Orlando on June 14 and 15. This show features the 160-member CFCArts Symphony Orchestra playing the best of musical theatre through the ages. The orchestra is complemented by an ensemble of singers, soloists, and featured dancers to bring some of the songs to life in theatrical style.

In their past 20 concerts, the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra has grown to become Florida's largest community orchestra and has expanded its repertoire and showmanship beyond what one would expect to see at an orchestra concert. Symphonic Broadway features an eclectic arrangement of show-stopping songs that will showcase the range of these musicians in a way that is sure to entertain, from The Sound of Music to Wicked, Les Misérables to Moulin Rouge, and much more!

"You'll hear classic big symphonic music like The Sound of Music and An American in Paris, along with contemporary shows like Wicked and Moulin Rouge. When you hear our orchestra play music from Fiddler on the Roof it will be the most powerful version you've ever heard. Then we transition into more intimate and delicate moments like "Falling Slowly," from Once," says Justin Muchoney, musical director and conductor of CFCArts symphonic orchestra. "We have a small ensemble joining us, seriously talented vocalists in these incredible songs - this is going to be a truly immersive experience that will run the full spectrum of emotions for our audience."

Kicking off Father's Day weekend, performances will be held at Calvary Orlando (1199 Clay St, Winter Park, FL 32789) on June 14 at 8 p.m. and June 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and $25 for priority tickets. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit CFCArts.com/SymphonicBroadway or call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710.





