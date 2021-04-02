Central Florida Community Arts Announces 'The Year That Wasn't' Orchestra Concert

Central Florida Community Arts announced tickets on sale for The Year That Wasn't, their first full orchestral concert of 2021.

Conductor Justin Muchoney has put together a program of nostalgic pieces intended to remind patrons of shared experiences, like travel and holidays. "Olympic Fanfare" and Theme and the "1812 Overture" will capture big events like fireworks and the postponed Olympics. A medley of movie scores will offer memories of summer blockbusters. Reflective moments will be presented as well, as with Copland's "Variations on a Shaker Melody". Actors will weave the program together with monologues in between selections.

The program will open with an original piece by local composer Julian Bond. Reflecting on the purpose of the program and the importance of adding an original piece, Muchoney said, "Even in the midst of a year where we didn't get to experience life the way we wanted to, we felt compelled to keep creating. This brand new work will represent musicians coming back together, reconnecting after too much time away, and it will kick off a fun evening of pieces that spark the memories of things we all love doing."

CFCArts Symphony Orchestra takes a musical look back at all the things we missed in 2020. Full of heart, humor, and incredible music, this concert will celebrate everything from the Olympics to blockbuster movies to family vacations and holidays. Invite your family and friends and be prepared to laugh, connect, and remember what it's like to experience great music with great people again. While we can't give you a chance at a 2020 do-over, we can reminisce about the year that was, and the year that wasn't!

Tickets: $12-25. Tickets may be purchased by visiting CFCArts.com or by calling the Northland Box Office at (855) 900-0006.