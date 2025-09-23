Barry Manilow Sets 2026 Farewell Performances in Nine Cities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon, Barry Manilow, has announced U.S. tour dates for January 2026. Manilow will bring his concert to nine major cities, including Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Greensboro, and Columbus. These dates mark Manilow’s final concerts in each of these markets.

For the show, Manilow will perform his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

Tickets for Manilow’s new tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, September 26 at 10AM. For fans looking to elevate their concert experience, VIP packages will be available for select shows starting Tuesday, September 23 at 1PM. For all dates, tickets, and VIP packages please visit here.

Ahead of the farewell tour dates, Manilow has shared a new single, “Once Before I Go.” The new song is produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford. Listen to it below.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow’s original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic’s Pick. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country.

Barry Manilow 2026 Tour Dates

The Last Sunrise Show - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena on January 6

The Last Orlando Show - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center on January 7

The Last Tampa Show - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena on January 8

The Last Estero Show - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena on January 10 & 11

The Last Jacksonville Show - Jacksonville, FL @VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on January 12

The Last Charleston Show - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum on January 14

The Last Greensboro Show - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum on January 15

The Last Duluth Show - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena on January 16

The Last Columbus Show - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena on January 18

Photo Credit: Stiletto Entertainment