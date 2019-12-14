BWW Interview: Cameron Francis and Kristin Shirilla of CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Orlando Shakes

Cameron Francis (Arthur de Bourgh) and Kristin Shirilla (Mary Bennet) star in MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Orlando Shakes. The play checks in with the main characters of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE two years after the story.

I sat down with Francis and Shirilla to talk audience response, a hypothetical sequel, and more!

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY runs at Orlando Shakes through December 29. For more information, visit orlandoshakes.org.





