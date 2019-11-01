Orlando Ballet Partners With Orlando Fringe For 2020 Festival

Orlando Fringe and Orlando Ballet announced today that they have entered into a partnership to open the doors of the Ballet's new facility to house three venues in the 2020 Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival.

Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre is scheduled to open in November and will serve as an additional hub of activity for the annual festival next May.

"It's exhilarating for us to partner with yet another amazing arts organization in Orlando," said Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "Growing the footprint allows audiences to experience the Fringe Festival in new ways. You will now be able to enjoy a beverage and chat about the show you just saw, all while taking in breathtaking views of Lake Formosa. It's a state of the art facility, and we are so thankful to Orlando Ballet for welcoming us, a Loch Haven Park neighbor, with open arms."

Orlando Ballet Executive Director, Shane Jewell shared his feelings about the partnership with Fringe. "We are honored to partner with the internationally acclaimed Orlando Fringe Festival. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre was designed not just for Orlando Ballet but for the community as a whole. To be a hub of Fringe will allow so many others to experience this beautiful facility."

Orlando Fringe has announced that they will be moving the "Red" and "Purple" venues from The Lowndes Shakespeare Center to the new Ballet Center. Orlando Fringe is opening a new "Teal" performing venue in addition to a box office and lounge with snacks and beverage offerings.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You