An Evening with Acoustic Alchemy Set for November at King Center Studio Theatre

The Regalitos Foundation has announced An Evening with Acoustic Alchemy, taking place Thursday, November 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne, Florida.

For over three decades, Acoustic Alchemy has been redefining the boundaries of contemporary jazz with their distinctive blend of nylon and steel string guitar. Their music spans genres from jazz and blues to Caribbean, classical, and Eastern influences. Their latest album, 33 1/3, continues this tradition, offering fans the signature Acoustic Alchemy sound with fresh musical explorations.

“We've never really thought about ourselves as being in any one particular genre,” says founding member Greg Carmichael. “We just make music we like.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 1 at noon and will be available at www.bmgconcerts.com, www.kingcenter.com, or by calling 321-783-9004 or 321-242-2219.