AFRO LATIN FEVER Comes to The Winter Park Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present - Afro Latin Fever - an evening celebrating popular songs of Hispanic origin, Flamenco dancing, and African drumming. This unique one-night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30pm. Doors open for general seating at 6:30pm.

Barbara Chandler was born in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and is a long-time Central Florida resident. She has worked for the last decade as the manager and cultural arts educator for The Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park, Florida where she educates visitors on the African-American community's contributions and impact on the City of Winter Park. She is an organizer of many educational events and cultural celebrations and oversees all of the center's operations.

Additionally, Barbara is a well respected leader in the community (the first African-American mayoral candidate in 2019) and is an advocate for inclusion, cultural experiences and creative expression. She has over 20 years of non-profit experience and a personality that lights up a room. Her most recent endeavour, Barbara Chandler Productions, creates performances of unique artists in cultural celebration.

The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to create a quarterly cabaret series entitled Sounds of the World: Celebrating Diversity in Music. A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Playhouse, the Sounds of the World series is a community outreach by the theatre to provide a platform for underrepresented voices to perform. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series will shine a spotlight on unique talent in the area that highlights particular cultural experiences each quarter.

As a tribute to Hispanic Heritage month, Afro Latin Fever will feature the vocal talents of Sizla Aponte and her accompanist, professional Flamenco dancing by Briana Small and African drumming by Thobus Lubamba. This is a one hour cabaret style event. All tickets are general seating and include a drink choice from the bar.

"I am very excited to be working in collaboration once again with The Winter Park Playhouse! As we present Afro Latin Fever, we pay tribute to Hispanic and African heritage and traditions and present a unique blend of talent that reflects this diverse community!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. All tickets are general seating. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

Comments