A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE Selected for the 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE is an official selection in the ORLANDO FRINGE WINTER MINI-FEST 2023 taking place January 12-15. Creator and producer Bonnie He will be performing two shows at the new Fringe ArtsSpace Mainstage at 54 W. Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801.

Performances are Friday, 1/13 at 9:00pm and Sunday, 1/15 at 2:15pm.

COST: $15 general admission

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Ages 13+. Sexually suggestive content. Audience interaction.

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215358®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwmf-orlando.virtuallyfringe.com%2Fshow%2F210756%2FA-Terrible-Show-for-Terrible-People?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE is an award-winning 50-minute physical comedy show with only 1 performer and 2 spoken words. "Bonnie He presents as a silent clown, a long Euro-American tradition that goes back to Marcel Marceau, Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, and the mummers of the Middle Ages." - Mark Hein, Bitter Lemons critic.

When most people think about physical comedians, these greats come to mind: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Mr. Bean, Lucille Ball, Laurel & Hardy and Benny Hill. But the majority of that list is white, male and pretty dead. Creator and performer Bonnie He performs physical comedy from a non-traditional perspective rarely seen in the age-old artform: Asian American, female and mostly alive.

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE is a raunchy physical comedy romp with movement, dance, brief video clips, burlesque, some audience participation and some props. Prominent among the props are pickles. You and Dr. Freud may make of that what you will.

Bonnie He elaborates: "Be delighted, be entertained, and maybe even be turned on, but also be warned: #TerribleShow is somewhat interactive. You're not just watching a show; you're participating in the destruction of common decency."

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE won multiple awards at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, including Best Comedy, the Diversity Scholarship, Best of Broadwater and the Hollywood Producers' Encore Award, and won Craziest Solo Show at the inaugural 2019 Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival. The show has toured nationally, from The New NY Clown Theatre Festival to Second City Hollywood's Los Angeles Diversity in Comedy Festival. A TERRIBLE SHOW is now coming to the curated 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest as an official selection.

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE is physical comedy and clowning for a new generation.

THE TEAM

Bonnie He is an Asian American actor, improvisor, clown and Hello Kitty super fan. She was in the short film The New Empress with Maggie Gyllenhaal and was on a Second City Hollywood house improv team. Her award-winning live show A Terrible Show for Terrible People won Best Comedy at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival and the Craziest Solo Show award at the inaugural Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival, and has toured nationally from Second City Hollywood's Diversity in Comedy Festival to The Brick's NY Clown Theatre Festival. A Terrible Show for Terrible People will be an official selection at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest.

Bonnie is also the resident clowning instructor at Company of Angels, the oldest non-profit professional equity waiver theater in Los Angeles, and has also taught at East West Players, the nation's premiere Asian American theatre company. When she's not clowning, Bonnie is fervently growing her Hello Kitty collection.

Follow Bonnie on Instagram @abonnielass and on Twitter @BonnieHe.

James Carroll is a producer, content director and supervisor who has worked in the U.S., U.K. and South Africa. He graduated from AFDA in 2005 where he studied film and theatre production. His most notable project was a run of David Mamet' Edmond.

James has worked in television, film and digital broadcast for fifteen years across a variety of formats, from feature films, news and commercials. He has produced content for international brands including CNN, the World Health Organization, Trevor Noah, MTV, Nike, Samsung, Sony Pictures, ESPN and the Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel. As a self-identified terrible person, he is thrilled to be helping bring Bonnie He's award-winning play A Terrible Show for Terrible People to a wider audience.