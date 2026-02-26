Pompano Beach Arts to Install New GALACTIC BLOOM PART 2 Sculpture

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pompano Beach Arts has installed two new sculptures as part of Galactic Bloom Part 2, expanding the City's growing collection of larger-than-life “Space Plants”.

The story of the Space Plants began in Portland in 2000. In 2024, a creative “seed” traversed the United States and took root in Pompano Beach, evolving along the way and resulting in the debut of the first Galactic Bloom, installed in November 2024 at 11 NE 1st Street. The sculpture was met with widespread enthusiasm, inspiring the City to commission two additional Space Plants—each similar in style, yet featuring their own unique artistic twists.

The two newly installed sculptures are now located at:

61 NE 1st Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

N. Flagler Avenue & 2nd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Like the original, each Space Plant stands approximately 12 feet tall and is crafted from stainless steel. The striking sculptures feature four blossoms positioned at varying heights, creating a dynamic, futuristic botanical presence in the downtown streetscape. Their polished surfaces reflect the vibrant energy of the surrounding community, blending imaginative design with industrial strength and durability.

About the Artist Team

The Space Plants were created by Tyler FuQua Creations (TFC), founded in 2007 by artist Tyler FuQua. Based in the Portland, Oregon region, TFC is composed of a select group of skilled and inventive builders. Tyler began his artistic journey crafting giant puppets from materials found around his home before turning his focus to increasingly ambitious large-scale creations.

In collaboration with fellow builder Jason Hutchinson, Tyler grew TFC from a solo endeavor into a collaborative creative powerhouse. The team is known for pushing artistic boundaries and embracing fresh, exciting opportunities that expand their imaginative horizons.

With the installation of Galactic Bloom Part 2, Pompano Beach continues to strengthen its commitment to public art, transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences and inviting the community to explore a garden unlike any other—one that feels as though it has blossomed from another galaxy.

For more information about the artist team, visit: http://www.tylerfuquacreations.com/