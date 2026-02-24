The 13th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Return To Cranes Roost Park

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The beloved Uptown Art Expo will return to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs March 27–29, 2026, celebrating its 13th year as one of Central Florida's premier art and music festival.

This FREE, three-day community event brings together original art, vibrant chalk street paintings, live tribute concerts, festival food and family-friendly fun in the heart of Uptown Altamonte. More than 140 artists and fine craft exhibitors will line the park showcasing glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, and more — all available for purchase directly from the artists.

The following art and music will take place all weekend at the 2026 festival:

Chalk Street Art Experience

Professional chalk artists and talented high school art students will transform the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park into a colorful outdoor gallery. Festival guests are invited to participate by voting for their favorite artwork in the “People's Choice Chalk Awards” by placing an Uptown Art Expo gold coin into the bucket next to their favorite piece. Winning artists will receive cash prizes. (Gold coins are available at the Expo Chalk Booth.)



Live Music Lineup

Friday, March 27 | 6:30pm–10pm | Kick-Off Rock Concert

Completely Unchained – Ultimate Van Halen Tribute

Performing hits including Running With the Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love, Panama, Jump and Hot for Teacher

Featuring favorites like Here I Go Again, Is This Love and Still of the Night

Saturday, March 28 | 6pm

The Broken Hearts – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Tribute

Experience the unforgettable sound of Tom Petty with songs like American Girl, Free Fallin', Learning to Fly and Change of Heart

Closing the night with Journey classics including Don't Stop Believin', Faithfully and Any Way You Want It

Free limited concert seating is available. Upgrade to VIP reserved seating in front of the stage for $20 in advance.

Sunday, March 29 | 1:30pm-5pm – Free Concerts

The Smoking Jackets Trio - Acoustic trio delights audiences with stripped down versions of some of the most iconic songs of all time.

Feel the rhythm as the Ultimate Santana Tribute Band brings the Latin rock grooves to the Uptown Art Expo stage with a free concert.



International street cuisine, festival favorites, Food Truck Zone, craft beer and wine available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Experience the 13th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 27-29, 2026 at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Art Festival admission is FREE, and free parking is available in the Altamonte Mall parking lots. No coolers or pets are allowed. Rain or Shine. For more information, visit www.UptownArtExpo.com.