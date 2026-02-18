Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Presents Two Concerts At Chasco Fiesta

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present two concerts at Chasco Fiesta™ at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey. Molly Hatchet with special guest Embry Brothers Band will play on Friday, March 27 at 7 pm. Chasco Fiesta™ Country Stage on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m., will open with Clint Byron, followed by a stage dedication ceremony and a performance by John Carter Cash, before the evening concludes with Cassidy Daniels. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10 am.

Presented along the banks of the beautiful Pithlachascotee River, Chasco Fiesta™ is one of the longest-running and best-known events in Pasco County. Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road is proud to partner with Chasco Fiesta™ in booking and producing the national artists for the sixth consecutive year.

Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. They stood alongside other iconic Southern rock bands out of Jacksonville, Florida, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet.

They were the hardest hitting of the Southern rock bands at the time when, in 1978, Epic Records released Molly Hatchet’s self-titled debut album. It reached multi-platinum status, and the band established their reputation of working hard, playing tough and living fast through intense touring. During this time, they were on the road with Aerosmith, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, and many others.

The band’s current lineup consists of long-time members Bobby Ingram on lead guitar and John Galvin on keyboards, as well as Tim Lindsey on bass guitar and Garrett Ramsden

on drums, with Parker Lee on vocals. Molly Hatchet continues to honor the legacies of those members who passed away (including Danny Joe Brown, David Hlubek, and Phil McCormack) by keeping the music alive, performing across the United States, and throughout the world.

The Embry Brothers Band, known for their pure rock energy and southern soul, has played together for over 25 years. The band lives by the motto – Be Good, Be Kind, Be Happy and Rock On.

John Carter Cash has been involved in music all his life and is an accomplished and award-winning record producer, film producer, writer, and director. Also, as a singer-songwriter and author, his works within the creative world reach far beyond just music production. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and the only child from the marriage of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he preserves the family legacy. He is caretaker to the musical heritage of his ancestors.



John Carter has produced hundreds of recordings for dozens of artists within the past twenty years, including Dr. Ralph Stanley, Elvis Costello, Jamey Johnson, Chris Cornell, George Jones, Dailey and Vincent, Mavis Staples and more. In total, he is the winner of two GRAMMY® Awards and a producer on five more GRAMMY® Award-winning records. His newest album, Pineapple John, was released in September 2025.

Cassidy Daniels is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter with a voice as soulful as her southern roots. Following her move to Nashville, Tennessee, Cassidy signed a publishing deal with Liz Rose Music in 2019. Since then, she has been building a catalog of music that reflects her storytelling instincts and bold perspective. In 2025, she added Laguna Madre Management to her team, further cementing her place as one of country music’s most exciting rising voices.

Cassidy recently made waves as a Top Three Finalist on the CBS/Paramount TV series The Road and has continued to carve out her lane as both a recording artist and a sought-after writer. Cassidy has shared the stage with icons like Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line, and Billy Currington, captivating crowds with her signature blend of grit and vulnerability. Her presence is also reaching beyond the stage: she’s set to appear in the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch, performing multiple original songs. With momentum on the road, in the studio, and on screen, Cassidy Daniels is quickly becoming a standout star in the next wave of country music.

Clint Byron is a Nashville-born country artist whose sound is rooted in East Tennessee. Raised on a horse ranch, he learned early to turn everyday stories—hard work, heartbreak, and the kind of quiet freedom only rural life provides—into songs that linger.