Velvet Toreador Company's Residency At Fringe Artspace Has Been Canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Velvet Toreador Company’s October residency will no longer be taking place at Fringe ArtSpace. If you’ve purchased tickets for Winnie’s Rock Cauldron Cabaret, Winnie’s Full Moon Burly-Q, or one of the children’s events, you will be receiving an email from our box office staff in the coming days with refund details.

Please be sure to support and follow Velvet Toreador Company on IG & TikTok @rockthecauldron and at www.rockthecauldron.com for their upcoming fall season events, and stay tuned for what Fringe ArtSpace will have to offer in the month of October.

For artists and volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org. For more information, updates and future programming for Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.orlandofringe.org.