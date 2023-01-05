Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Award-Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Is Coming To The Lied Center!

Mitchell will perform Broadway classics and iconic music from his illustrious career. Live webcast tickets also available!

Jan. 05, 2023  

Tony Award-Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Is Coming To The Lied Center!

Dubbed "the last leading man" and "in a class by himself" by The New York Times and the "King of Broadway" by The Washington Post, two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. His one-night-only concert at the Lied Center will include music from Les Mis, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and many more!

This spectacular evening is a must-see for any Broadway lover, including beloved songs from Mitchell's illustrious career and beyond. He is the Broadway star of Kiss Me Kate (Tony winner- Best Actor in a Musical), Man of La Mancha (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Musical), Ragtime (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Musical), King Hedley II (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Play), South Pacific (with Reba McIntire), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration), and many more.

Mitchell's extensive TV appearances include Trapper John M.D., Glee, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Frasier, The Good Fight, and dozens more. He also provided the singing voice of Jethro in the beloved movie The Prince of Egypt, including his stirring performance of 'Through Heaven's Eyes."

He made national news during the pandemic for performing "The Impossible Dream" every evening from the window of his Manhattan apartment as healthcare workers changed shifts.

Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform at the Lied Center on January 21, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. This concert is available to attend in person or via live webcast! In-person tickets start at just $28, and live streaming access is $20.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "Brian Stokes Mitchell is one of the most beloved stars of his generation, and I'm thrilled to bring him to the Lied! I've seen him live twice, and both times were among the best Broadway concerts I've seen in my life. The GK Platnium Series at the Lied Center was created to bring the top stars of Broadway to Lincoln, and we can't wait to share Broadway's leading man with the people of Nebraska!"

Past GK Platinum Artists include Idina Menzel (2016-2017 season), Kristin Chenoweth (2017-2018 season), Audra McDonald (2017-2018 season), Leslie Odom Jr (2018-2019 season), Kelli O'Hara (2020-2021 season), and Bernadette Peters (2021-2022 season).

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.




RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month Photo
RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
Rent comes to Omaha Community Playhouse this year! Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.
FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month Photo
FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
Fences by August Wilson comes to Omaha Community Playhouse's Hawks Mainstage next month!
Interview: Michael W. Smith of BALSAM HILLS PRESENTS CHRISTMAS WITH MICHAEL W. SMITH at Or Photo
Interview: Michael W. Smith of BALSAM HILLS PRESENTS CHRISTMAS WITH MICHAEL W. SMITH at Orpheum Theater
I grew up in a musical family. My grandmother was my piano teacher and she actually lived with us pretty much my whole life until I moved to Nashville. I remember going to Davidson's Record Shop in Huntington, West Virginia and getting the the single to Let It Be and I Want to Hold Your Hand by the Beatles.
Interview: Gabriela Carrillo of SIX at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Gabriela Carrillo of SIX at Orpheum Theater
BroadwayWorld in Omaha had a chance to sit down with one of the reigning queens of the highly anticipated national touring production of Six, Gabriela Carrillo, for an in-depth discussion about life, theater, and the smash hit musical that is making waves wherever it plays.

More Hot Stories For You


RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next MonthRENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
January 3, 2023

Rent comes to Omaha Community Playhouse this year! Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.
FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next MonthFENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
December 28, 2022

Fences by August Wilson comes to Omaha Community Playhouse's Hawks Mainstage next month!
PREDICTOR, A New Play About The Inventor Of The Home Pregnancy Test, To Premiere In 2023PREDICTOR, A New Play About The Inventor Of The Home Pregnancy Test, To Premiere In 2023
December 5, 2022

Angels Theatre Company will present the premiere of PREDICTOR, a play based on the real-life story of Margaret Crane who, in 1967, defied all odds and expectations to become the inventor of the first home pregnancy test.
Vegas Nightlife Is Coming To Lincoln With VIVA LIED VEGAS!Vegas Nightlife Is Coming To Lincoln With VIVA LIED VEGAS!
November 30, 2022

Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving  Lincoln! The Friends of Lied non-profit organization invites the community to attend a new and  exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center.
Alton Brown Brings BEYOND THE EATS LIVE To The Lied Center!Alton Brown Brings BEYOND THE EATS LIVE To The Lied Center!
November 23, 2022

Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is bringing his Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant tour to Lincoln this holiday season!
share