THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 21

the price is right live comes to Lincoln

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Touring Dates Photo 3 Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Touring Dates
Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December Photo 4 Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 21

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 21

The Lied Center will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:30pm! Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 11am at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right,  to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.  The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car.  Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU!  If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance!  Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Photo
Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform at the Lied Center on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied! Photo
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied!

The 'Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele,' Jake Shimabukuro, will be performing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on October 12. Don't miss this genre-bending musical experience!

3
Chanel Savages HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December Photo
Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December

Chanel Savage's Hot Christmas Spectacular comes to Tada Theatre this holiday season. Learn more about the show here!

4
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wo Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wonderful

BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical previewed at the Omaha Community Playhouse September 14th. Making its Broadway debut in 2014, BEAUTIFUL was nominated for an array of theater awards, winning several including Best Musical Theater Album and a Grammy Award.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lied Center for Performing Arts (4/12-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hemingway and the Lost Generation
Joslyn Castle & Gardens (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theater (1/09-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You