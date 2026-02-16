TADA to Celebrate 25 Years with Anniversary Concert in Lincoln

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A two-night special event that will take place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the award-winning theatrical company, TADA Productions. Hosted by representatives of the city of Lincoln and the TADA board of directors, TADA's 25th Anniversary Celebration Concert pays tribute to TADA's milestone of bringing professional quality, affordable theatre to the stage as well as world and regional premieres that have put a national spotlight on the state of Nebraska.

TADA is the recipient of a Lincoln's Mayor's Arts Award, Impact Award for Downtown Development from the Downtown Lincoln Association and a proclamation of theatre excellence from the State of Nebraska. 25 years ago, it began as an outreach theatre company and later built the award-winning TADA Theatre inside the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket District.

TADA performers, both locally and nationally, will gather together for this special concert event that features songs from showcased TADA productions that have taken place over the years. They include Cork Ramer, William Shomos, Melissa Bernadt, David Claus, Jessie Reimer, Daniel Ikpeama, Allie Works, Ben Reimer, Matt Works, Judy Anderson, Cris Rook and Steven C. Rich, who played the title role of the regional premiere of Jekyll and Hyde the musical, TADA's first production. Alicia Opoku will be the accompanist.

The event will be emceed by board president Rod Fowler and vice president Juli Burney and includes special guest speakers Todd Ogden, President of the Downtown Lincoln Association, Jeff Maul and Executive Director of Visit Lincoln, William Maltas, Britt Sommers, Judy Welch and Harold Scott.

This two-night special event, sponsored by the Hyatt Suites, will take place on March 6 & 7 at the award-winning TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District. Doors will open at 6:30 pm for hors d'oeuvres and wine with the concert taking place at 7:30 pm.