Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Orpheum Theatre

A beautiful noise? Beautiful- Yes! Noise- No! Not an iota of this musical is at all unpleasant or disagreeable. It is absolutely a beautiful sound. Euphonious. Mellifluous. Harmonious. All the synonyms for sounds that are pleasing to the ear. If you are a fan of Neil Diamond and even if you are not familiar with his songs, you will thoroughly enjoy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE now playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha. The audience was engaged from start to finish, occasionally singing along with favorites such as “Sweet Caroline” or enthusiastically throwing up hands and clapping along. This music is catchy. No, it’s addictive. Once you leave the theatre the songs continue to live in your brain.

THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, named for Diamond’s 1976 album of the same name, was written by Anthony McCarten and produced by Bob Gaudio (and Ken Davenport. It opened on Broadway in 2022 and ended after 657 performances due to mixed reviews.

The biggest negative regarded the framework of the story being a series of therapy sessions between an aging Neil Diamond (Robert Westenberg) and his longtime therapist Dr. Lu Katzman (Lisa Renee Pitts). Katzman holds a copy of “The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond,” a book with 60 years of Diamond’s songs. The songs come to life with ensemble members emerging from behind the chairs, dancing and singing. Pitts and Westenberg are solid and I liked the concept, but it was a bit contrived and dull compared to the color and energy of the other musical numbers.

Twenty-nine of Neil Diamond’s songs made it into this production. That seems like a lot, but compared to his 39 albums they are but a drop in the bucket.

The understudy for “Neil-Then” (Joe Caskey) went on last night. I am generally disappointed when an understudy is announced for the lead, but Caskey could not have been more perfect! His voice was truly “gravel wrapped in velvet.” How anyone could be a better fit for the role, I cannot imagine. He was captivating. I was mesmerized.

Two of Diamond’s ex-wives, Jaye Posner (Tiffany Tateau) and Marcia Murphey (Mary Page Nance), are excellent vocalists and actors. Using Neil’s songs to reveal the turmoil of their relationships to the man who was constantly on the road, the juke box musical becomes a more in depth portrayal of Diamond’s life.

Diamond appears to be a troubled man who grew up in a friendless childhood (hence his song, “Shilo,” about an imaginary childhood friend.) His songs are personal. “Sweet Caroline” was written for his second wife, Marcia (nothing rhymes with Marcia). “America” pays homage to his Russian and Polish Jewish grandparents and is a nod to immigrants. There is love and heartbreak and loneliness and the longing for adoration. His rise to fame came through perseverance and trial and error, with many of his best known songs going to other singers. “I’m and Believer” became a hit for The Monkees and won a Gold Record within two days. I did not know that songs that hit the top of the charts for Elvis, Lulu, Barbra Streisand and others were written by Diamond. His first song that he recorded under his own name making the charts was “Solitary Man.” He goes on to sell out stadiums and concert halls around the world

The set designed by David Rockwell is worth mentioning for its simplicity, but striking visuals. A glowing amber string of lamps in varying styles dangles from the ceiling against a deep blue background and raise and lower according to the scene. It gave off an almost mystical Chinese paper lanterns against a night sky feel.

Neil Diamond is especially hot right now on the heels of the recent movie, “Song Sung Blue.” This musical adds fuel to the fire. If he wasn’t battling Parkinson’s right now, Diamond declared that he would be touring until the day he died. His is a long and glorious career, bumps and all. I saw Diamond in concert when I was in high school. For those younger people who maybe are not yet familiar with his catalog of hits, I can guarantee you’ve all sung a few, “So good, So good, So goods!” to “Sweet Caroline” sung by a cover band. It’s a classic. Diamond is a jewel.

Running through February 15 at the Orpheum, tickets are available at www.ticketomaha.com. You don’t want to miss this.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

