Review: HAIR at Omaha Community Playhouse: Peace Isn't Easy

Take a trip back to the 1960s at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Some theatre goers even came in costume to the opening Friday night, resurrecting the bellbottoms, fringe, and psychedelic colors of the Hippie Counterculture.

Brandon Box-Higdem skillfully directs this long-on-songs, short-on-dialogue musical written by James Rado and Gerome Gagni and book by Galt MacDermot. As controversial as HAIR was when it opened on Broadway in 1967, this show in the intimate space of the Howard Drew Theatre will likely provoke some conversations. Barely disguised nudity, profanity, and irreverent pokes at religion may dissuade some from attendance, but for those who venture out to take in this Tony Award and Drama Desk Best Revival, you will be swept into the rebellious world of free love, drugs, and anti-war sentiment.

The first thing you will notice upon entering the theatre is Set Designer Steven Williams' interesting graffiti like artwork on the walls with messages common to that era and still relevant today. His lighting is moody, an effective backdrop for the wildly colorful and exuberant characters that bound onto the floor from all corners. There is no retreating. Audience members are drawn into the action. We are invited to be in there as participants rather than just observers.

The story, such as it is, revolves around three roommates, Berger, Claude and Sheila. Berger (Ian Riley Cullin) is a raucous in your face hedonist who, when stripped down, does actually care about his friends. Claude (Evan Wohlers) has a more thoughtful side and Sheila (Grace Khayati) is caught between the two. They live in bohemian New York City surrounded by like-minded pacifists who just want to stay high and be happily invisible.

The cast is racially diverse. “Black Boys/White Boys” celebrates "delicious black boys" and "pretty white boys," focusing on interracial attractions. When HAIR opened on Broadway, one-third of the actors were black, a step toward racial integration. HAIR explores the stereotypes and prejudices of racial relationships, even using slurs to satirical effect.

The Vietnam War was ongoing in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Anti-war protestors were picketing and burning their draft cards. Claude vacillates between burning his card and giving in to his conscience telling him to honor his draft notice.

This cast is varied and magnetic. Choreographer Melanie Epps had her work cut out for her to convey the wild abandon of the "tribe." She comes through briliantly. The action is nonstop with a sense of no restrictions. Jim Boggess, Music Director, again draws out the best. Soloists are strong. Group harmonies are good and at times exquisite such as in "Good Morning Starshine." And the orchestra impressively handles the rock music with Vince Krysl on drums being particularly exciting. Many of the songs from HAIR are classics. “Aquarius,” “Let the Sun Shine In,” and “Good Morning Starshine” are three that are familiar even today. The cast album won a Grammy in 1969.

There were a couple of standout moments in this performance for me. Grace Khayati singing “Easy to be Hard,” was easy to love, and her high notes in "Be-In (Hare Krishna)" were hair-raisingly beautiful. Evan Wohler's vocals in "Where Do I Go?" and his complex personality made him a well-rounded character easy to like. Olivia Cano’s innate grasp of comedic timing made her easy to enjoy. Aside from these easy moments, much of the script was heavy. It gave me a feeling of sadness watching these young people trying to escape life without success. No drugs can erase unplanned pregnancy, ruined relationships, or death.

I don’t recommend HAIR for children. OCP has issued a content advisory in their press release stating, "This production of Hair contains strong adult language and themes and elements which may be triggering, including explicit sexual references, depictions and references to drug use, and brief nudity; inflammatory and provocative dialogue and lyrics related to racism, politics, and protest; loud sound effects depicting war; use of prop/theatrical firearms; and scenes of simulated gun violence. Strobe lighting, fog, and haze are employed throughout for visual effect."

Still... HAIR is likely to become a popular experience much like "Rocky Horror Picture Show." I can see audience members recalling their younger years by fully immersing themselves in this show and singing along. I think it will be a hot seller.

The show runs February 13-March 22, 2026, with showtimes at 7:30 pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com, omahaplayhouse.com, by phone at 402-553-0800, or by visiting the box office.

Photo Credit: Casey Wood

