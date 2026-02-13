THE ROCKET MEN to Conclude Rolling World Premiere in Lincoln, NE

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman will culminate its National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere with Angels Theatre Company at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 12-22 in a production directed by Angels Interim Artistic Director, Jamie Bullins.

Seven women step into the roles of the former Nazis who sent us to the moon to share with us a story about the team that formed the backbone of NASA in the most unlikely of places...North Alabama. Told through the point of view of Heinz- Hermann Koelle, a lesser-known young German rocketeer, who joined this "Operation Paperclip" team several years later, the play explores the dynamic relationship of Wernher von Braun and Koelle as these two have set their sights on space exploration and colonization beyond the moon. Still, as the play counts down to the launch of Apollo 11, Koelle is befriended by a Jewish engineer who is hell-bent on exposing the truth: the Germans' technology is based on the V-2 rockets built by slave labor more tied to Koelle's world than he can imagine. A startling new play about the intersection of scientific exploration and moral responsibility, The Rocket Men asks what it means "to be an American".

This unique new play by award-winning playwright Crystal Skillman is part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere happening across the country with The Phoenix Theatre, Synchronicity Theatre, and Angels Theatre.

Performances will take place on: Thursday, March 12 at 7:30pm, Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 14 at 7:30pm, Sunday, March 15 at 2pm, Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, March 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 21 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, March 22 at 2pm