THE MUSIC MAN National Tour Set to Perform at Lied Center in March

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for 5 performances on March 5-8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747 or by visiting the Lied Center Box Office.

Con man Harold Hill brings "Trouble" to River City when Big League Productions’ National Tour of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN hits the road. The show is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and TONY Award® nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings the story's celebrated production numbers spectacularly to life on stage.

Meredith Willson's timeless, five-time Tony Award® winning musical comedy, THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".

Elliott Andrews leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill, with Elizabeth D'Aiuto starring as Marian Paroo. The production will feature Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, and Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn. The tour also features Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Michael Santora as Charlie Cowell, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Bryce Bayer, Anna Chin, Danny Cruz, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Brandon Ranalli, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.

Meredith Willson's iconic humor, wordplay, and optimism will glimmer through designs from an acclaimed creative team, with scenery design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costumes direct from the recent Broadway revival by TONY Award® winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by TONY Award® winner Ken Billington, video design by Lisa Renkel, wig design by Roxanne De Luna, and sound design by TONY Award® nominee, Walter Trarbach. This new flagship tour is cast by Casting by ARC and executive produced by Big League Productions, Inc. led by Daniel Sher.

In 1957, THE MUSIC MAN, a work of true originality, took Broadway by storm, winning five TONY Awards, including the Best New Musical. While it is undoubtably a heartfelt love letter to Midwest America and small towns everywhere, its enduring message continues to move audiences across generations and demographics even today. Big League Productions, Inc. is thrilled to bring the joy of Meredith Willson’s ingenuity to theaters across the country.

For full tour dates and more information, visit www.TheMusicManTour.com.

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN is produced and general managed by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 35th season of producing, general managing, and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.