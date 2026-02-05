DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Brings Family Fun to Lincoln

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling “Pigeon” picture books, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! .

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! Will be at the Lied Center on Thursday, February 19 at 6:30pm, and tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Arrive before the show for FamFest! Doors open at 5:00 PM for FREE games, crafts, & activities, plus FREE treats.

With a script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton, lyrics by Mo Willems, and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, this play was commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and was first produced at the Kennedy Center during the 2019-2020 season.