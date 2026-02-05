Gunhild Carling to Perform at the Lied Center

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gunhild Carling, known for her work with Postmodern Jukebox, will perform at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska. The concert will take place on Friday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Carling is a Swedish singer, tap dancer, and multi-instrumentalist whose performances incorporate a wide range of instruments including trombone, trumpet, banjo, recorder, ukulele, harp, and bagpipes. Her work with Postmodern Jukebox has been featured in several widely viewed online videos, including a jazz swing reinterpretation of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” which showcases her singing, tap dancing, and instrumental performance.

In addition to her work with Postmodern Jukebox, Carling has appeared internationally as a solo performer, presenting programs rooted in early jazz and vintage swing traditions. All About Jazz has described her as “truly a musical experience to behold.”

Tickets for the performance are available through the Lied Center box office and its official website.