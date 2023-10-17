SUPER DIAMOND Returns to the Lied This Month

Good times never seemed so good! In tribute to the much loved, international pop icon Neil Diamond, Super Diamond performs the timeless classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and all your favorite hits. Back by popular demand - Super Diamond’s success in America is unprecedented for a tribute band. With a nod from Neil (the man himself), Super Diamond is the most celebrated Neil Diamond tribute artist in the world.

Super Diamond will perform on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

About Super Diamond

Over the last ten years, Super Diamond has consistently sold out shows at most of America’s coolest rock venues such as The Fillmore and Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco, The House of Blues (located in multiple major cities across the US) Showbox Theatre in Seattle, Ogden Theatre in Denver, 930 Club in Washington DC, Irving Plaza in New York (to name but a few) and many festivals, fairs, theaters and performing arts centers. Super Diamond has also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, CNN, Fox News, VH1 and have been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin, The New York Times… and in July 2011 Super Diamond will perform with the San Diego Symphony during the Summer Pops Concert Series!

Super Diamond delivers a glittering performance of Neil’s power ballads and up-tempo hits with unrestrained enthusiasm! Every Super Diamond show is pure entertainment – classic music combined with fun, energy and passion – creating nostalgia for the good old days and excitement for today’s generation.