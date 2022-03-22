Pilobolus Brings an Unforgettable Fusion of Dance and Acrobatics to the Lied Center

Pilobolus is an innovative and unforgettable fusion of dance and acrobatics, combining wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen. For its 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own "givens," turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future. As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus -that feisty arts organism- puts the "Oh!" in BIG FIVE OH!, and continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences' hearts and minds. This new celebration is made up of signature works from vintage classics to their trend setting innovative work in shadow.

Pilobolus has traveled the globe and been featured on the 79th Annual Academy Awards, the Oprah Winfrey Show, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Pilobolus will perform "The Big Five-OH!" at the Lied Center on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org and at (402) 472-4747. Note: this show contains partial nudity.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.