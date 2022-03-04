Photos: The Omaha Community Playhouse's Production of THE COLOR PURPLE

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of The Color Purple opens today, Friday, March 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family. Driven by powerhouse vocal performances, The Color Purple is the ultimate tale of triumph over suffering and empowerment through adversity.

The production is directed by Kathy Tyree. The cast is as follows:

Celie - TammyRa'

Nettie - Brittney Thompson

Mister - Jus B.

Harpo - Anthony Holmes

Sofia - Brandi Smith

Shug Avery - Dara Hogan

Adam/Ensemble - Trey Butler

Olivia/Ensemble - Charity Williams

Squeak/Ensemble - Ashari Johnson

Grady/Ensemble - Brendan Brown

Ol' Mister/Ensemble - Eric Jordan

Church Lady - Kerri Forrester

Church Lady - Serena Johnson

Church Lady - Doriette Jordan

Church Lady - Almeda Lopez

Ensemble - Alicia Amedee

The creative team includes Jeanne Shelton as the Stage Manager, Jim Boggess as Music Director, Latryce Anderson as choreographer, Tim Burkhart as Sound Designer, Andrew Morgan as Properties Master, Jim Othuse as Scenic/Lighting Designer, and Lindsay Pape as the Costume Deisgner.

Take a look at the production below!

Photo Credits: Robertson Photography