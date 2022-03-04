Photos: The Omaha Community Playhouse's Production of THE COLOR PURPLE
The production opens today, Friday, March 4th in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.
The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of The Color Purple opens today, Friday, March 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family. Driven by powerhouse vocal performances, The Color Purple is the ultimate tale of triumph over suffering and empowerment through adversity.
The production is directed by Kathy Tyree. The cast is as follows:
Celie - TammyRa'
Nettie - Brittney Thompson
Mister - Jus B.
Harpo - Anthony Holmes
Sofia - Brandi Smith
Shug Avery - Dara Hogan
Adam/Ensemble - Trey Butler
Olivia/Ensemble - Charity Williams
Squeak/Ensemble - Ashari Johnson
Grady/Ensemble - Brendan Brown
Ol' Mister/Ensemble - Eric Jordan
Church Lady - Kerri Forrester
Church Lady - Serena Johnson
Church Lady - Doriette Jordan
Church Lady - Almeda Lopez
Ensemble - Alicia Amedee
The creative team includes Jeanne Shelton as the Stage Manager, Jim Boggess as Music Director, Latryce Anderson as choreographer, Tim Burkhart as Sound Designer, Andrew Morgan as Properties Master, Jim Othuse as Scenic/Lighting Designer, and Lindsay Pape as the Costume Deisgner.
Take a look at the production below!
Photo Credits: Robertson Photography