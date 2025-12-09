MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER 2025 Christmas Tour Comes To Lincoln This Month

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be presented at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts for two performances on Tuesday, December 23. The program will feature Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday repertoire performed by 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments, accompanied by multimedia elements.

GRAMMY Award winner Chip Davis created the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas sound, which has become a fixture of the ensemble’s touring productions. Davis says, “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work… Now, over 40 years later, we are still going strong.”

Mannheim Steamroller is produced under Davis’s independent label American Gramaphone. The group has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday recordings regularly appear on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart.

This year’s tour will present selections from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums with Davis directing and co-producing alongside MagicSpace Entertainment. The company will bring the production’s multimedia design, instrumental ensemble, and staged presentation to venues around the country.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at the Lied Center are available through liedcenter.org, by calling 402-472-4747, or in person at the box office.

