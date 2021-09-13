Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opening Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse

A thrilling whodunit set aboard the world’s most famous luxury locomotive, Murder on the Orient Express will keep you guessing until the very end.

Sep. 13, 2021  

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will open Friday, September 17, 2021. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through October 10 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.

A thrilling whodunit set aboard the world's most famous luxury locomotive, Murder on the Orient Express will keep you guessing until the very end. When the Orient Express becomes stranded by a snow storm, a passenger is found stabbed to death in his private room. With the murderer still on board, a detective must solve the crime before the train reaches its destination.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

