Orpheum Theatre Announces Revised Broadway Season, Cancels A CHRISTMAS CAROL and FROZEN

A Christmas Carol and Frozen have been cancelled.

Sep. 26, 2020  

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance schedule at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha has continued to change over the past several months.

They will return to live performances at the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater soon, and have added several new shows and rescheduled other performances.

Check out the full revised lineup:

CATS: May 18-23, 2021
TOOTSIE: June 22-27, 2021
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 20-25, 2021
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: February 8-13, 2022
MEAN GIRLS: March 8-13, 2022

Add on: ANASTASIA: September 7-12, 2021

Canceled:
A CHRISTMAS STORY: December 1-6, 2020
Disney's FROZEN: March 24-April 4, 2021


