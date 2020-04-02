Opera Omaha Launches PRELUDE TALKS, Chatting About the Met's Nightly Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera Omaha has launched a new virtual series, which includes online activities and events for its community.

One of the series is Prelude Talks, which includes chats about the Metropolitan Opera's nightly streams.

Prelude Talks are presented on Facebook Live, every Sunday night, prior to the Met's stream. The talks feature different opera companies chatting for 20 minutes, plus a live Q&A session. The chats will be available to watch later on Opera Omaha's website.

The next opera that will be discussed during a Prelude Talk will be Bellini's "Norma," featuring Dr. Nicolas Reveles, the former Director of Engagement at the San Diego Opera.

Learn more at operaomaha.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You