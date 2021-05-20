Omaha Performing Arts Announces Steelhouse Omaha

Steelhouse Omaha is coming to downtown Omaha. Omaha Performing Arts unveiled the name for their new live music venue, which will open in mid-2023, during a groundbreaking ceremony. The new live music venue is part of the planned expansion of O-pa's arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center and will provide flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000.

"The unique design of this venue, featuring the striking use of exterior steel cladding, will create a dynamic look that will help Steelhouse Omaha stand out in our downtown," said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. "Once open, Steelhouse Omaha will transform our city's music scene, drawing fans from across the region to enjoy a wide variety of music options."

Steelhouse Omaha will be built between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, from 11th to 12th streets. The flexible seating space and unique design will attract sought after artists who otherwise might not include Omaha in their concert tour schedule. The unique performance space will also provide local artists and organizations the opportunity to present new and innovative programs in non-traditional layouts.

"Omaha is once again transforming our downtown into an exciting destination that will support and inspire future generations of citizens and visitors," said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. "Omaha Performing Arts' commitment to expansion through Steelhouse Omaha reinforces the tremendous public, private and non-profit partnerships we have created to ensure continued growth and success throughout our city."

Kiewit Building Group began preparing the building site last summer. Project architects include Ennead Architects (formerly Polshek Partnership), original designers of the Holland Center, and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

"Beginning with the Holland Center, it has been our great pleasure to work together with O-pa to create a campus that expresses the richness and breadth of their mission and share it with an even wider audience," said designer Stephen P-D Chu, AIA, Principal at Ennead Architects. "Steelhouse Omaha will have a more industrial design language and a truly flexible space that will accommodate the future needs of touring performers, arts organizations and a new generation of audiences."

Omaha Performing Arts Board of Directors approved moving forward with construction on the $103 million venue, which includes $1.1 million in public funds from the City of Omaha.

"This new venue is a significant investment expanding O-pa's downtown presence and reinforcing the board's commitment to offer outstanding venues attracting artists from all over the world," said Omaha Performing Arts Board Vice Chair Jack Koraleski. "Steelhouse Omaha fits in perfectly with the many other exciting changes taking place along our riverfront and couldn't come at a better time for our community. We are grateful to our donors who made this possible, and can't wait for the grand opening in 2023."

Omaha Performing Arts is Nebraska's largest arts organization, welcoming more than 500,000 people to the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater each year. The organization's annual economic impact is $48 million. A recent UNL economic impact study determined this expansion will bring another 155,000 people downtown and increase O-pa's annual economic impact to a total of $61 million.

