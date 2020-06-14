Movie Theatres in Central Nebraska Begin to Re-Open, Including The Sun Theatre, Cinema 8, and More!

Movie theatres in Central Nebraska are beginning to re-open, according to Nebraska.TV.

For starters, Holdrege's Sun Theatre is finally open again. The theatre's manager, Susan McConnell said, "Right now we are operating at 25 percent. Which isn't a lot. For our capacity that's about 45 people."

The theatre has marked off areas with tape to encourage social distancing, and keeping parties to a six-person limit.

"Inside the theatre we have marked every other row off. We're asking people to leave the platforms for families for parties of less than six, which is the maximum amount in a group that we are accepting," McConnell said.

Kearney's Cinema 8 is planning to reopen on Friday, limiting the number of guests allowed as well. The theatre plans to only show a couple of films per day, but as demand increases, show times will as well.

New movies are currently not being released, so these theatres have gotten creative, showing classic fan-favorites instead.

"We are looking at some of the great great classic blockbusters from the 70's, the 80's, and the 90's and you know we're just going to have fun and try to hit every genre to entertain everybody," Kearney Cinema 8 Operations Manager, Bobby Wilson said.

The Rivoli 3 in Hastings reopened on Friday and is currently showing "The Goonies," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The Tiffany Theatre in Broken Bow is currently showing Indiana Jones movies, and The Sun Theatre will show a variety of classics in the coming weeks.

Read more on Nebraska.TV.

