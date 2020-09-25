The concert will be held on the east lawn of the G. W. Frank Museum on October 3.

Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present The Great Outdoors concert on October 3.

The concert will include works by Percy Grainger, Debussy, Bartok, Gounod, and Saint-Saëns' Carnival of the Animals.

Guests include pianists Dr. Nathan Buckner (UNK) and Dr. Brooks Hafey (Chadron State University), John Gosswein, Steve Barth as Narrator, and dancers from UNK's Dance Program led by Director of Dance, Noelle Bohaty.

