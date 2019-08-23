Jimmie Allen Heads to the Mammel Courtyard

Omaha Performing Arts presents breakout country star Jimmie Allen live in concert Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 PM in the Mammel Courtyard at the Holland Center.

Jimmie Allen personifies the phrase "persistence pays off." Allen's debut single, "Best Shot" claimed the top spot as the number one country music radio for three weeks, marking the first time a black artist has launched a career with a number one hit.

Allen's follow up single, "Make Me Want To," which is currently climbing the country radio chart is the second from his debut album "Mercury Lane,"

which Rolling Stone praises as "a sturdy, hits-packed collection that... challenges the narrowly defined model of what constitutes a next big thing in country music."

General admission tickets are $22. A limited number of reserved VIP seats are also available for $50. Purchase tickets at TicketOmaha.com, the Ticket Omaha* Box Office inside the Holland Performing Arts Center or by calling (402) 345- 0606.

Allen is also on the road this summer as support on Chris Young's Raised on Country Tour and Rascal Flatts' Summer Playlist Tour.

The Southern Delaware native's talent for songwriting is undeniable, having written a song featured in a Super Bowl commercial and appearing in a Diet Coke ad with Taylor Swift. The hot newcomer was heralded as one of the top "artists to watch in 2018" by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pandora, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, Country Music Rocks and New England Country Music and has earned spots in CMT's "18 for 2018" Listen Up program and Bobby Bones' Class of 2018.

Mammel Courtyard Concerts launched July 20 at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha. The new concert venue features a lineup of local and touring bands on the Mammel Courtyard lawn. Mammel Courtyard Concerts are presented by Physicians Mutual and Union Bank and Trust. More information here.

For more information on this performance, visit TicketOmaha.com and jimmieallenmusic.com.

Ticket Omaha is the official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Orpheum Theater and the Holland Performing Arts Center. Tickets purchased from other ticket retailers such as secondary ticket agencies or brokers may be more expensive and may not be valid. Due to the nature of live entertainment, all programs, performers, prices, dates and times are subject to change.





