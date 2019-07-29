Greg Gutfeld Coming To Orpheum Theater This Fall; Tickets On Sale This Friday

Omaha Performing Arts presents Greg Gutfeld. Join Greg Gutfeld for an unforgettable evening of hilarious, insightful and engaging conversation on topics from his New York Times Best Seller The Gutfeld Monologues, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Orpheum Theater's Slosburg Hall.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August, 2, 2019. Tickets, starting at $35, can be purchased at TicketOmaha.com, in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located in the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. in downtown Omaha or by calling (402) 345-0606.

Greg Gutfeld has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies. A libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and blogger, he is perhaps best known as host of The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays, 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 9-10PM/ET). Joining the network in 2007 as a contributor, Gutfeld was host of the former 3AM/ET late night show Red Eye from 2007-2015. On The Greg Gutfeld Show, Greg parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week. On The Five, Gutfeld is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day.





