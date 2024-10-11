ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes To the Lied Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” a cross-national tour where Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don't Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert will be at the Lied Center on October 30 at 7:0pm, and tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth tickets are HALF PRICE for this fun family event!

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for 9 non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don't Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for 5 weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don't Talk About Bruno”).

