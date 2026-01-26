Kenny G To Perform At Lied Center For Performing Arts In April

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award–winning saxophonist Kenny G will bring his live concert tour to Lincoln, Nebraska with a performance at Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Kenny G is the best-selling instrumental artist of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide. His catalog includes well-known compositions such as “Songbird,” “The Moment,” “Silhouette,” and “Forever in Love.” Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with artists including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, George Benson, Brian McKnight, Chaka Khan, Babyface, and Michael Bolton.

The Lincoln appearance will feature Kenny G’s signature soprano saxophone sound, presented in an evening-length concert highlighting selections from across his recording career.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available through the Lied Center for Performing Arts Box Office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person or by phone at (402) 472-4747.