Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Omaha Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Becca LuAnn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Skorupa Mezger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gina Boe - WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Mackenzie Zielke - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Lawrence - ROCKY HORROW SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Benjiman Pettiford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre



Best Musical

WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse



Best New Play Or Musical

WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Ila Havelka - WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Fred Vogel - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Play

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Lorincz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Fernando Dominguez - COME FROM AWAY - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lily Pope - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Steve Knox - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SEUSSICAL - Nebraska Communities Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Nebraska Communities Playhouse

