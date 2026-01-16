Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Becca LuAnn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leah Skorupa Mezger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Gina Boe - WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Mackenzie Zielke - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Ensemble
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Lawrence - ROCKY HORROW SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Benjiman Pettiford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre
Best Musical
WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Ila Havelka - WALNUT RIDGE - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Fred Vogel - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Play
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Lorincz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Fernando Dominguez - COME FROM AWAY - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lily Pope - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lofte Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Steve Knox - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bellevue Little Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SEUSSICAL - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Nebraska Communities Playhouse
