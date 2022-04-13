COME FROM AWAY is Coming to the Lied Center

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Lincoln, NE debut at the Lied Center for a limited engagement on April 27- May 1.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

COME FROW AWAY will be at the Lied Center for 7 performances on April 27-May 1. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

The touring production of Come From Away will star Marika Aubrey (Lincoln Center's South Pacific), Kevin Carolan (Disney's Newsies), Harter Clingman (Peter and The Starcatcher), Nick Duckart (In the Heights), Chamblee Ferguson, Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man), Julie Johnson (Memphis), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Julia Knitel (Beautiful), Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Danielle K. Thomas (Avenue Q), Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy and Brandon Springman.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), and continues to play to standing-room- only audiences.