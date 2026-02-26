The Fab Four To Perform At Lied Center For Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE FAB FOUR, a Beatles tribute band known for recreating the sound and style of the original group, will perform at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The concert will take place Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences can expect live renditions of songs including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.” The group has toured internationally and received an Emmy Award for a PBS special.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or at the Lied Center box office.

Located at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the Lied Center presents Broadway productions, orchestras, dance, music, theatre, and family programming throughout the year. The venue also offers educational outreach programs in partnership with visiting artists.