CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Beginning Tonight

Performances run Nov. 26 - Dec. 23, 2021.

Nov. 26, 2021  
CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART, a concert featuring Camille Metoyer Moten, comes to Omaha Community Playhouse beginning tonight.

OCP legend Camille Metoyer Moten makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for an intimate holiday affair. Christmas in My Heart is all the wonder and magic of the season in concert. Cozy up in our Howard Drew Theatre and let Camille's soaring voice warm your heart with beloved holiday classics, contemporary Christmas melodies and everything in between!

Learn more at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/christmas-in-my-hearta-concert-featuring-camille-metoyer-moten/


