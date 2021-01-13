Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Pollard Theatre Company, OKC Rep & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Oklahoma winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Oklahoma Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Dance Unlimited
Best Ensemble
TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Empire Slice House OKC
Best Theatre Staff
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Costume Design of the Decade
Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Shawn Churchman - MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep / University of Oklahoma Co-Production - 2012
Director of a Play of the Decade
Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019
Favorite Social Media
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Lighting Design of the Decade
Brett Rottmayer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018
Most Improved Theatre Company
The Boom OKC - 2020
Original Script Of The Decade
Shawn Churchman - PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2016
Performer Of The Decade
Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2017
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019
Set Design Of The Decade
Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2016
Sound Design of the Decade
Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Allied Arts
Top Streaming Production/Performance
RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020
Vocalist Of The Decade
Laura Himes - SHE LOVES ME - The Bethany Stage - 2019
Volunteer Of The Decade
Vicki Worster
