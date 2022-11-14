Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN
Performances will run through November 20 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa PAC.
Theatre Tulsa begins the Play Series of its 100th season with the classic play "Our Town", now playing!
"Our Town" is a 1938 metatheatrical three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
"Our Town" premiered in 1938, going on to great success on Broadway and winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," the show remains popular even today.
Theatre Tulsa was the first theatre company in the U.S. to produce "Our Town" after it closed on Broadway. But the decision to do a revival for TT's 100th season was not the original plan, said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.
"We actually had 'Our Town' scheduled to open during the summer of 2020, but the COVID pandemic prevented that," he said. "When we were able to give the show a second slot on our schedule, it made perfect sense to acknowledge TT's history with this particular story during our 100th season."
The new production is being directed by Robert Young.
Performances will be November 11 through 20 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on November 11-12 and 18-19 are at 8 p.m.; The November 13 and 20 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.
For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.
