The Civic Center Music Hall Is Now A Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue

The Civic Center Music Hall has announced a partnership with KultureCity to become a certified Sensory Inclusive Venue. This new initiative is designed to help public entertainment venues serve guests with sensory needs/processing issues.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the significant barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be an enormous part of the environment in a venue like the Civic Center. With its new certification, the Civic Center is better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending an event.

"This certification process will ensure the best possible experience for our guests who experience sensory sensitivities. The Civic Center strives to make our shows accessible to all patrons, and this partnership will provide resources to a large but often unaccommodated part of our community." -Ford Altenbern, Project Manager, Civic Center Foundation

As part of the partnership, all Civic Center staff and volunteers have undergone training focused on awareness of sensory sensitivities and best practices in assisting patrons with sensory sensitivities. Other key components of the partnership include new signage for patrons, check-out for sensory bags filled with sensory tools, and a social story that will prepare patrons to visit the venue.

"1 in 5 Americans has a disability, and 84% of those are people with invisible disabilities like PTSD, autism, dementia, and strokes. This partnership reflects the Civic Center's goal of being the premier provider of live entertainment for all Oklahomans." Dee Llanusa, Director of Marketing and Sales, Civic Center Foundation

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 700 sensory-inclusive venues in 4 countries.

The Civic Center Music Hall is home to Oklahoma City's premier performing arts organizations, including Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Canterbury Voices, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Ballet, OKC Broadway, Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, and Painted Sky Opera. It hosts multiple one-off live performances and dozens of weddings and other private events - serving over 300,000 patrons annually. We strive to reflect our goals toward diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion at all times.

Patrons can learn more about the Civic Center's accessibility programming by visiting www.okcciviccenter.com/accessibility. Those with a question or who would like to request an accommodation can contact accessibility@okcccf.com or call 405-594-8268 during business hours.